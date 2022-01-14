The Borno State Police Command, on Friday, said suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists attacked its training base at Limankara in Gwoza local government area of Borno State but were successfully repelled without any casualty on the side of the police.

This is even as the Command refuted reports from some section of the media that some mobile police personnel were abducted by the insurgents during the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, disclosed this while updating journalists on the attack at the headquarters of the Command in Maiduguri.

“The attention of the Borno State Police Command has been drawn to a news making round on social media, alleging that undisclosed number of Police Mobile Force personnel were abducted at the Police Mobile Training College, Gwoza.

“The Command wishes to categorically debunk the news, consider it as “fake news” and also to inform the general public that the insurgents, who attacked the PMF training college on the 13th January,2022 at about 2022hrs were successfully repelled by our gallant officers and men with less effort.

“The police did not record a single casuality nor loss of fire arms and no casuality on the part of the Police was recorded. On this note, I am using this medium to call the attention of

the general public to disregard any misleading information that

may likely cause panic and disturb the peace of innocent citizens who are roaming endlessly in search of a greener pasture, and to assure them of our commitment, focus and determination toward bringing an end to the insurgency and other crimes and criminality in Borno State,” the Borno Police boss said.

