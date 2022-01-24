The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, on Monday, paraded four political thugs who attacked and brutalised a female resident of Maiduguri, Fadila Abdulrahman, over a Facebook post allegedly criticising a federal lawmaker, Engr Ahmed Satomi, a Member of House of Representatives representing Jere federal constituency of Borno.

Parading the suspects at the Police Command headquarters in Maiduguri, CP Umar said the suspects arrested include Bello Musa a.k.a Al-Shabba, 24; Nasiru Abubakar a.k.a. Mane, 22; Mala Mohammed a.k.a Bobby, 30, and Ali D. Shettima a.k.a Ari, 25.

The Police boss added that the mastermind of the attack nicknamed Nakande is at large alongside three other culprits.

He said the suspects were arrested after the State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, ordered security agencies to fish out the culprits and make them to face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner of Police said: “Yesterday (Sunday) at about 14:30hrs, a gang of hoodlums who are loyalists to a politician supposedly and named Hon (Engr) Ahmed Satomi, the member representing Jere Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, alleged that they were engaged by one Sa’adu Suleiman alias Nakande and invaded Zahu restaurant in Maiduguri Amusement Park, where Fadila Abdulrahman, 23 year old and equally a member of police public relations, was attacked, beaten up and subsequently her handset valued unknown carted away.

“The suspects claimed that the they attacked Fadila because she circulated on social media with writing undermining the integrity of their master, the member representing Jere Federal Constituency.”

The thugs, armed with clubs, sticks and other weapons, had attacked Fadila and vandalised her business premises on Sunday at a recreational park in Maiduguri, the state capital.

She was assaulted in her shop at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Park, over a ‘scathing’ Facebook post she made about the lawmaker.

The victim had expressed dissatisfaction with the representation of the Borno lawmaker.

In a recorded video of the attack, published by LEADERSHIP early Monday morning, a leader of the thugs was heard abusing the lady, adding that he would assign assassins to kill her as he was ready to sacrifice his life should anyone verbally attack his ‘political master’.

“Be careful. Otherwise, we will just waste you,” he said.

A source who had witnessed the incident said the attack was organised by a loyalist of the legislator who is the manager of a recreational park.

“The attack was planned and orchestrated by the Manager of Sanda Kyarimi Recreational Park in Maiduguri popularly known as A Donbest Abatcha.

“He invited Sa’adu Suleiman Nakande, a loyalist of Hon Satomi and other thugs to attack the innocent girl at her shop at about 5pm.

“DonBest also ordered the thugs to destroy her Restaurant, nearly a month after he gave her the space to Operate.

“Engineer Satomi Ahmed, Member Representing Jere at the House of Representatives,” he narrated.

Reacting over the attack by hoodlums on Fadila , the lawmaker representing Jere Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Engr Satomi Ahmed said he regretted that his attention has been drawn to the incident

He said he was deeply saddened by the occurrence of such incidence and especially to a woman, but more worrisome that that was perpetrated under his name. I want to make it very clear that I am not a supporter of violence on any individual and I have zero tolerance to Gender Based Violence in whatever form.

” I am categorically exonerating my humble self from this act and any of such that may occur in the future, it is on records that I am a staunch lover and supporter of economic self reliance and development, and that has a history even before I became a lawmaker representing the good people of Jere Federal Constituency, this fact has not changed and I am still on a drive to supporting the vulnerable and motivating many young people looking up to me as a role model.

” I want to use this medium to assure the general public that since I received this news, I have alerted the relevant security agencies to carry out full investigation and bring the perpetrators of this to book and justice for Fadila will be served as appropriate.

” I would want to reiterate the fact that I am and would never be a harbour to criminals and their acts, I do not support ECOMOGS as widely stipulated and I am in support of Governor Babagana Umara Zulums policy on banning of all thuggery activitiesacross Borno state and will ensure that together we achieve zero tolerance to any form of violence across our dear state.

“On a final note, I sympathise with Ms. Fadila on the unfortunate incidence, and urge the general public to be calm while we find justice for Fadila. Be rest assured of my commitment to justice and betterment of the lives of the good people of Jere, Borno and by extension Nigerians as a whole,” Engr Satomi said.

Also reacting, the Manager of the Amusement Park, who was fingered as the link between the mastermind of the attack, Nakande and the Engr Satomi, Alhaji Ali Abatcha, denied any complicity in the attack, saying that he was the one that provided the shop for Fadila as a reward for being with him when he contested for a seat in the Borno State House of Assembly.

A family member of the victim, Harun Jidda Umar, has appealed to the police and Borno State government to ensure that Fadila gets justice