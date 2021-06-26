The Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Borno State, Juliana Bitrus, yesterday, issued a query to the provost, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Rukaiya Shettima Mustapha, for suspending some students under the claim that the students failed to join others in welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari on June 17 in Maiduguri.

The commissioner described the provost as being mischievous against Borno State government because she acted on her own without recourse to any official at her supervising ministry and without any directive from anyone in the state government.

In the query with reference number MOH/PER/752 VI and dated June 25, which was made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend, the commissioner demanded for the provost’s response within 48 hours, to advance compelling reasons why disciplinary action should not be meted against her.

The commissioner said while Borno has about eight state-owned tertiary institutions, it was curious that the suspension took place only at the college of nursing and midwifery. The suspension was given with signed letters addressed to the students concerned, in apparent effort to embarrass the state government.

The commissioner said, even though it is normal practice that students join in welcoming visiting presidents all over Nigeria, such acts are voluntary, more so that students constitute far less than a thousand of residents who freely trooped out to welcome the president in all parts of Maiduguri.

The commissioner explained that it was unbelievable to the ministry, when news came about the action taken by the provost, and hence, the ministry took time to investigate and confirmed the act before issuing a query.