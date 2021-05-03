BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

The International Federation Of Women Lawyers ( FIDA ) Borno State chapter has revealed that no fewer than 364 sexual and gender based violence ( SGBV ) was recorded between January and April this year in the state.

FIDA said to curtail the alarming rate of the SGBV cases, it is working with various stakeholders including Borno State House of Assembly to ensure domestication of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015 in the state.

Speaking at a High Level Advocacy on Popularisation and Increased Visibility for the Borno State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill weekend in Maiduguri, the state chairperson of FIDA, Amina Mustapha Ibrahim, noted that the Boko Haram insurgency that ravaged Borno for years has contributed to rampant cases of gender based abuses of all sorts.

She said top among the SGBV cases recorded in the state within the said period is rape in addition to domestic violence.

The chairperson added that FIDA gathered key stakeholders to garner support for the domestication of the Act, which is an important piece of legislation aimed at tackling the incidences of violence against persons.

“ It is unique and rich in provision and because of the incidence we found ourselves in Borno State, it is key that this Act is passed into law. The Act has salient provisions that other laws don’t have.

“ It covers the new emerging offences of sexual abuse such as domestic violence, some harmful traditional practices among others. In the new Act, man or woman could be a subject of rape , in addition to insertion of foreign bodies on women, which could also amount to rape.

“ FIDA has recorded 364 sexual and gender based violence between January to April this year in Borno. It is worrisome hence the clamour for its domestication in the state,” she said.