A member of House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulkadir Rahis, representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Council of Borno State, has sacked one of his legislative aides, Bukar Kurama, popularly known as Tanda, for celebrating terrorist leader, Abubakar Shekau, describing him as a “true hero” for having the courage to take his own life, rather than surrendering during battle.

Tanda, who took on his Facebook page on Thursday to post his view on Shekau, wrote: “I admire and appreciate his (Shekau’s) courage to terminate his life. He lived a life of a hero and died a true hero. He did it in such a way that not even traces of his corpse will be found.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, reportedly died earlier in the week after power tussle with ISWAP forces

Not a few were surprised by Tanda’s comment coming amid constant accusations from the military, who allege that some residents sympathise with Boko Haram fighters who have since 2009, killed countless number of people of all ages, majority of them men from hundreds of communities in Borno and parts of the Northeast region.

Boko Haram has also abducted and raped women, rendered more than 50,000 women widows and turned more than 50,000 children orphans. The insurgents have also displaced close to two million people in Borno, destroyed many communities, schools, hospitals, and other public and private facilities.

A sack letter handed to Bukar Tanda and signed by Hon. Rahis, which was made available to LEADERSHIP on Sunday in Maiduguri, said Tanda’s actions, utterances and opinions of recent were at varians with the lawmaker’s interests, that of his constituency and his great party, the All Progressives Congres ( APC ).

The letter reads: “I wish to formally write and notify you of the termination of your appointment as my legislative aide, forthwith.

“Your actions, utterances and opinions of recent are at varians with my interests, that of my constituency and our great party, the APC.

“This letter also serves as a disclaimer to any action or position you took or wish to take on any matter that may have the remotest connection with me as a person or my office.”