Stakeholders in Borno State have advocated application of stringent measures in profiling the repentant Boko Haram terrorists so as to avoid realising hardened members of the insurgents into the society.

The stakeholders while further calling for seizure of arms of the repentant terrorists, called on the federal and state governments to handle the issue of the repentant Boko Haram insurgents with utmost care and within the confines of the law.

A security multi-stakeholder townhall meeting hosted by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State in Maiduguri on Sunday, extensively discussed the pros, cons and implications of ongoing surrender by Boko Haram fighters, after which the meeting came up with 16 resolutions.

They include: “Demands that firearms are retrieved from all repentant insurgents, while profiling is made stringent in order to avoid hasty release of hardened elements to the larger society.”

The stakeholders urged intensified military battle against ISWAP and for the federal government to quickly establish a world-class centre with facilities for deradicalisation and rehabilitation of repentant insurgents to where they can be cautiously reintegrated after satisfactory rehabilitation.

The meeting held at the multipurpose hall of Borno Government House, was attended by representatives of victims of Boko Haram attacks, National and State Assembly members, all traditional rulers led by Shehu of Borno, Borno elders, heads of security agencies, Muslim and Christian leaders, members of the academic community, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, youth and women groups, the labour unions, civil society groups, local and international NGOs, political parties and top government officials led by Governor Zulum.

All groups made frank presentations during the meeting before 16 resolutions were reached.

The meeting was sequel to Governor Zulum’s consultation with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lit. Gen. Lucky Irabor, last week in Abuja and met community members in some parts of the state, seeking ways to address concerns over the surrender of Boko Haram fighters, given the havoc the insurgents wreaked and the need to find ways of ending the 12-year insurgency; and to prevent the insurgents from merging with ISWAP and prolong the crisis consequently.

At the opening of the meeting, Governor Zulum called on all participants to be very open and analytical in their submissions, looking at potential advantages, problems and implications of having repentant insurgents back.

Zulum said while it was certainly difficult accepting the killers of loved ones, it was equally important to find ways of ending the 12-year insurgency, describing the Boko Haram surrender as dealing with “two extreme conditions” because on one hand accepting insurgents has its implications while on the other hand, rejecting them could swell the ranks of rival ISWAP faction that is still armed and waging war.

Zulum also pointed to the case of Afghanistan where 20 years of military fight ended with Taliban now in control of government.

In his submission, Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi recounted that in many parts of the world matters like that end up with negotiations.

The traditional ruler urged residents to consider genuine reconciliation in order to allow peace to reign in the state.

The Shehu urged traditional leaders to preach forgiveness and tolerance in their respective domains as a way forward.

Representing the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume said, “Alhamdulillah, it is a welcome development that Boko Haram insurgents are surrendering, however, this development must be carefully examined. The unfortunate situation that bedevilled us for over 10 years is virtually coming to an end.”

Ndume, however, noted that efforts must be made to address grievances of victims. He nonetheless declared the support of National Assembly members towards reconciliation including, if need be, to move a Motion or sponsor a Bill at plenary.

The Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Zannah Laisu, assured of the commitment of religious leaders to the deradicalisation process.

On his part, Borno State CAN chairman, represented by the secretary, Reverend Joseph Kwaha, expressed the support of the Christian community towards the deradicalisation of repentant terrorists.

Babagana Malum, a victim of Boko Haram insurgency, recalled that his father, mother and grandmother were gruesomely killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Bama while his father’s wife alongside nine of his brothers have been missing and their whereabouts still unknown.

Despite these atrocities, Malum believed his forgiveness could save the lives of other families, hence his support for deradicalisation of the insurgents.

Vice Chancellors of University of Maiduguri and Borno State University announced plans by their institutions to critically study the situation and come up with robust academic research on how to go about with the repentant terrorists.

Representing Borno Elders Forum, Dr. Bulama Mali Gubio, while supporting the reintegration initiative, expressed reservation on the genuineness of the massive surrender by the terrorists in recent days.

Others who spoke at the meeting included the Theatre Commander of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Christopher Musa, representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the Nigeria Labour Congress, civil society organisations and women groups.

Rising from the meeting, the participants came up with 16-point resolution in a communique that was signed by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan, who as a key member of the state’s security council, chaired the communique drafting committee.