Despite two separate surgeries within two months at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital ( UMTH ) and that of Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja which cost N2.5 million, Jibril Sadi Mato (Ramadan), the 11-year-old student of Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology Maiduguri whose throat was slit with razor blade by a senior colleague for refusing his errand is billed to undergo a fresh surgery in a hospital abroad.

The latest development is attributed to paralysed vocal cord of the injured boy which is yet to be restored, requiring a fresh surgery and insertion of artificial windpipe.

Ramadan’s mother told LEADERSHIP yesterday that the family is searching for a hospital in the United Kingdom (UK), USA or Dubai for the surgery.

The cost of the surgery, according to her, may be above N10 million as the hospitals contacted said the actual cost would be disclosed to the family after further medical investigation upon the boy’s arrival.

LEADERSHIP recalls that a medical report from Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja obtained by our correspondent and interpreted by a medical expert, indicated that Ramadan at present has vocal cord (voice box) paralysis arising from the poor healing of the injury he sustained in his throat.

This present problem, according to the medical expert, means that the boy would not be able to talk until the paralysis (weakness) of the voice box or opening of the windpipe is restored by the new surgery.

Although Ramadan’s mother said the Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology paid for the N2.5 million expended at Nazimiye Hospital , she is still appealing to the College and Yobe State government to come to their aid and take charge of the latest development towards saving the life of the child.

It could be recalled that on the night of 15th January this year when Ramadan was wounded by the senior colleague, the school management rushed him to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the UMTH where surgery was carried out.

The hospital discharged him on the 3rd February, but after some days, the family noticed some disorders on the boy which included swollen stomach and breathing difficulties, hence according to his cousin, Aisha Mato, they resolved for further treatment of the unhealed injury at the Abuja Hospital.

Although the family alleged that the UMTH was careless in handling the first surgery which had resulted in the fresh complication of Ramadan’s injury, the hospital in a swift reaction claimed they did all possible at the night of the incident to restore the life of the boy.