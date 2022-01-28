Borno State commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Adamu Alhaji Lawan has disclosed that the State government is targeting an internally generated revenue (IGR) of over N20.7 billion in 2022 fiscal year after realising over N16billion in 2021.

He said the IGR would be generated through blocking of leakages, liabilities of federal civil servants and other liabilities owed by the federal government as well as Pay As You Earn ( PAYE ) of International non- governmental organisations (INGOs ) with head offices in the state.

The commissioner said this yesterday while giving breakdown of the 2022 budget passed and recently assented to by the Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Lawan said the size of the 2022 approved budget tagged “ Budget of hope for post conflict stability “ , is N269, 696.8 billion naira with recurrent expenditure of over N100 billion and capital expenditure of N169.6 billion, which represents 37 percent recurrent expenditure and 63 percent capital expenditure.

He said the budget is expected to mobilise and support thousands of selfless and determined youths, Civilian Joint Taskforce, vigilantes and hunters who are at the forefront of saving the lives and properties of citizens in various communities across the state.

“The budget will enhance will enhance the Agricultural sector to forestall for security, and reduce dependency on food resulting from the over 12-year Boko Haram insurgency. Massive investment in Education, healthcare and social welfare to reinvigorate the state’s human resources and restore economic growth through job creation and support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He said the N2 billion allocated to the Borno Geographical Information Service (BOGIS is to enable the agency to pay compensation for lands and properties taken over by the state government in its development programmes.

On leave grant of workers, he said the state government has set out about N707 million for clearance of leave grants of workers from 2019 to 2021.

