Executive chairman Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BOIRS), Mohammed Alkali has said tax innovations introduced by the state has greatly enhanced its internally generated revenue (IGR).

To this end, Alkali said the agency has so far generated N5.3 billion in the first quarter of the year 2021, adding that it is targeting N16 billion revenue generation in the year, inclusive of revenue generated from MDAs.

He said this in an interview with LEADERSHIP at the weekend in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He said revenue generated in the state come through certain pathways like revenue generated from the state’s two tax laws, that is consumption tax and entertainment levy, which was brought about by harmonised revenue law passed into law in October 2020.

Alkali said section 69 subsection (1) paragraph (2) of the state law required that individuals and enterprises that own warehouses, lands, offices, and shops which were given out for rent, 10 percent of the rents collected by those individuals and enterprises from their businesses are paid to the state as taxes.

He said before now, the agency was not focusing on such area of revenue but with the new tax innovations, much have been generated from that sector.

“We also have Pay- As- You -Earn (PAYEE) coming from salaries of MDAs, state and federal agencies and non-governmental organisations operating in Borno as well as private sector organisations. Under personal income tax, even though, the private sector may not be in Borno state, by virtue of having branches or outlets in the state, from the salaries they pay their workers at the end of the month, the PAYE is deducted to the coffer of BOIRS. That is another aspect of the income,” he said.

On challenges facing BOIRS, Alkali said the greatest of them is that the board has not recruited for over 20 years in spite the fact that people have been retiring and resigning, adding that the Board has less that 110 staff amid its numerous activities.

“So when we came on board, we discovered that we have a lot of things to do but the number was not enough in terms of staff, so we came up with innovative ideas. We engaged ad-hoc staff and we engaged 88 and gave them few days of training and they started work.

“The payment of these ad-hoc staff is done by the Board hence I call it innovation. They have really impacted positively in our operations. We also brought external consultants to do mapping of business premises in the state,” Alkali said.