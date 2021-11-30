Director-general of the Debt Management Office (DMO) Ms Patience Oniha has said borrowing was a major instrument used by the federal government to pull the nation’s economy out of recession twice.

Nigeria exited recession in the fourth quarter after a positive GDP growth in 2020, its second annual contraction since 2016.

Ms Oniha made the remarks at a workshop on executive leadership organized for Senate committee on local and foreign debts and the House Committee on aids, loans and debt management held yesterday in Niger state.

The DG said DMO has raised funds for new borrowings in the appropriation Acts to meet the government’s financing needs and has been responsible for financing over 90 per cent of the deficits in the annual appropriation Acts.

There are concerns over Nigeria’s rising debt stock that was put at N35.46 trillion as at June this, with the figure expected to rise above N40 trillion when Central Bank of Nigeria’s overdraft to the federal government are eventually converted to debt.

it is true that the public debt has been growing and expectedly, debt service. We should remember that Nigeria has witnessed economic shocks with major impact on Revenue that have resulted in recession twice and borrowing was a major tool for reversing the trends.

Oniha said the DMO recognises that borrowing should be done with caution to meet developmental and sometimes, social needs, and that proceeds are deployed judiciously.

Addressing the lawmakers, the DMO DG said her agency has played a key role through its borrowing operations is the development of the domestic fixed income securities markets. She claims the DMO has created access for Nigerian corporates in the International Capital Market. “These have been achieved through various products: Nigerian Treasury Bills, FGN Bonds, FGN Savings Bond, Sukuk, Green Bonds, Eurobonds and a Diaspora Bond,” she said.

Some of the lawmakers who spoke on the sideline of the workshop said it better equip them with the right knowledge of the issues around public debt. They expressed hope that the knowledge gained from the workshop will be highly impactful.

Oniha believes that instead of holding grudge against borrowing, the focus showed be shifted to improving government revenues to curb borrowing. Going forward, she said there should be a strong emphasis on revenue generation from multiple sources to ensure that debt is sustainable.

Apart from that, Oniha said the initiatives that have been introduced to finance capital projects through public-private partnerships, should be sustained to reduce the need for direct borrowing by the government to fund infrastructure projects.

A participant, George Thompson who represents Rivers East Senatorial district said the workshop would help build cordial relationship between Legislators, particularly the committee and the DMO. According to him, one of the missing links between the National Assembly and DMO is poor understand of DMO functions/mandate as it relates to debt management.

“I believe that we have benefitted from this workshop. We have understood their mandate. It has given us a good background when discussing another borrowing plan, will be able to know what it means borrowing funds. There are fiscal policy of financial management and monetary policy of financial management, we did not know the difference, but we have a better understanding. This workshop will also enhance a better relationship between the DMO and the committee taking oversight on them,” he said.

On his part, Kolawole Lawal representing Egbado South/Ipokia constituency advocated for a legal framework to ensure that those that are involved in borrowing are part of the monitoring and evaluation.