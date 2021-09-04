President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, as a dedicated public servant, saying the nation’s Covid-19 management under him is worthy of praise.

President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shheu, stated this in a statement on the occasion of Mustapha’s 65th birthday.

The president said, “Since his appointment as SGF, my respect and admiration for Mustapha have grown ever stronger and deeper because of the passion and energy with which he does his job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Mustapha is a remarkably competent person who enjoys the confidence and support of his colleagues.”

He commended Mustapha for playing a big part in the nation’s unparalleled success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Buhari urged other public servants to emulate Mustapha who does his job with passion and amazing talent for details.