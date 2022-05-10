Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC ), Senator Abdullahi Adamu and 34 other eminent Nigerians including 10 organisations drawn from all sectors of the economy will on Thursday receive National Productivity Order of Merit Award.

Among the list disclosed by the federal government yesterday are Boss Mustapha, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu and Prof Akin Aboyomi who will be conferred with the award for their productivity in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

While chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, Globacom chief executive officer, Mike Adenuga, BUA chairman, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Jim Ovia and Chinedum Anthony Okereke will be awarded in the employer of labour category.

The late Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh and Babatunde Lawal would be given posthumous award.

Other awardees are Dr Faisal Shuaib, Talatu Mairo Isa, Prof Ahmed Yusuf, Ado A Ja’afar, Isaac Nathaniel Itodo among others.

The organisation category included Erisco Foods Ltd., Secure ID Ltd., Zubee International Co Ltd, NITDA, Crown Flour Mills Ltd Lagos among others.

Disclosing the awardees list to journalists in Abuja yesterday to herald the event, minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige said the conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award was a positive step by government to institutionalize productivity consciousness and excellence in service among workers and organizations in Nigeria towards redirecting their efforts to the growth and development of our economy.

“The award has indeed been creating the desired awareness and competitive spirit among government officials at the federal, state and local government levels and the private sector who constantly strive to improve their productivity.

As part of activities to mark the day, Dr Sylvester Momoh Onoja will deliver a lecture titled, ‘Achieving Higher Productivity Through Improved Educational System’”.

The event is also expected to feature exhibition of Made in Nigeria goods by manufacturers, small and medium scale industrialists.

Reacting to the strike elongation by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU ), Ngige insisted that the striking lecturers must go back to work to enable federal government complete processes that will address their demands.

He said, “I am waiting for ministry of education and salaries and wages commission to finish up with what they are doing, I appeal to ASUU that the fact that their issues are being noticed is for them to go back to their work while discussions are on.”