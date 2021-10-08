Evangelist Michael Ikoku, the chairman/chief executive officer (CEO) of Havana Hospitality Services Limited, recently launched a commercial broadcasting station, Boss Radio 98.9FM, which hit the airwaves a few months ago, currently gaining popularity for having a wide range of audience.

The station announced yet another giant step towards ensuring its listeners stay glued to the station.

Ikoku, the Imo State-born serial entrepreneur, who also unveiled his luxurious Havana Cinema months ago, while speaking at a press briefing on Thursday said, “Boss Radio 98.9FM standing out among others with the best hit music, highest quality sound, news update and well talented on-air personalities in Owerri wishes to inform the public that in response to the numerous requests from our listeners within and outside the coverage area, most especially Nigerians in Diaspora, and also having deemed it important to take the necessary steps towards ensuring that we deliver quality broadcast, music and entertainment to our listeners, we have launched an App which enables listeners from any part of the world connect with us.

“Some features on the App include;

A Chat-Room which is solely for social networking, connecting with old and meeting new friends while also giving an opportunity for people to purchase any of our merchandise as they listen to our programs.”

He also added that there now exist a News Portal on the App and further added that the Application can be downloaded on Play Store, Galaxy Store and Amazon.