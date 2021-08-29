Transport technology company, Bossbus has announced a partnership with Nollywood actor and movie Producer, Jim Iyke for his debut production and film, ‘Bad Comments’.

This partnership, one of the many projects Bossbus plans to take part in this year, is focused on providing safe luxury transport tech services to Sixth Sense as they drive home the message of the movie, Bad Comments.

While speaking at a press conference after signing a contract with Bossbus in Lagos, Jim Iyke expressed his love for the brand. In his remarks, he stated that “Bossbus is like family. This union goes way beyond the call of business. We will take Bossbus to the next level because I don’t see any better brand to partner with asides from this one.”

For Bossbus, the relationship with the entertainment industry is the beginning of a new journey. Addressing the media on the collaboration, CEO, Bossbus; Oluwatobi Johnson Fakayode explained that the transport tech company will be promoting the movie and the entertainment industry due to the latter’s ability to showcase Nigeria’s innovation to the world.

He stated that “The entertainment industry is the biggest ambassador of Nigerian innovation and tech industry.”

Reflecting on Bossbus’ connection to the Nollywood Actor, Mr Fakayode said, “There’s no other person that depicts the image of a ‘Boss’ rather than Jim Iyke. Jim Iyke is a very humble and forward-thinking man and there’s intermediation between our services and the movie. We’re very proud to be associated with him and Sixth Sense.”