Transport technology company, Bossbus, has announced a partnership with Nollywood actor and movie oroducer, Jim Iyke, for its debut production and movie, ‘Bad Comments’.

This partnership, one of the many projects Bossbus plan to take part in this year, is focused on providing safe luxury transport tech services to Sixth Sense as they drive home the message of the movie – bad comments.

While speaking at a press conference after signing a contract with Bossbus in Lagos, Jim Iyke expressed his love for the brand.

In his remarks, he stated that “Bossbus is like family. This union goes way beyond the call of business. We will take Bossbus to the next level because I don’t see any better brand to partner with asides from this one.”

For Bossbus, the relationship with the entertainment industry is the beginning of a new journey.

Addressing journalists on the collaboration, Bossbus CEO, Oluwatobi Johnson Fakayode, explained that the transport tech company will be promoting the movie and the entertainment industry due to the latter’s ability to showcase Nigeria’s innovation to the world.

He stated that, “The entertainment industry is the biggest ambassador of Nigerian innovation and tech industry.”

Reflecting on Bossbus’ connection to the Nollywood actor, Mr Fakayode said, “There’s no other person that depicts the image of a ‘Boss’ rather than Jim Iyke. Jim Iyke is a very humble and forward-thinking man and there’s intermediation between our services and the movie. We’re very proud to be associated with him and Sixth Sense.”

Bossbus has been at the forefront of transforming the transport and technology industry with its integrated charter services, ride-hailing or fleet optimisation programme that provide safe, reliable, affordable and comfortable commuting experiences for its many customers.

The tech company’s mandate is not just to aggregate the majority of underserved sectors of the transportation industry like the vehicle, water, boat and air charter and rental services but to uplift the tech ecosystem by providing and promoting growth for technology developers and experts, especially in Nigeria.