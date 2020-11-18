ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has described the failure of a delegation from the federal government to show up at a meeting with key stakeholders of the South-South geopolitical zone of the country as ‘one Insult too many’.

PANDEF national chairman, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd), in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said the development was a clear demonstration of contempt and disregard for the entire South-South Zone.

The statement restated the demand of the of the governments and people of South-South Zone, for an unreserved public apology from the Presidency, to the people of the zone.

It reads in part: “The meeting, which was scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, last Tuesday, to discuss critical national issues was botched at the last minute, after traditional rulers, the governors, clergy, elders, leaders, women and youths of the six South-South States had gathered in Port Harcourt, and waited for hours.

“It was a clear demonstration of contempt and disregard for the entire South-South Zone. The reason offered for the deplorable action is completely untenable and unacceptable.

This is one Insult too many.

“And therefore, PANDEF restates the demand of the governments and people of South-South Zone that the presidency, and indeed, the federal government, should offer an unreserved, public apology to the Zone.

“They won’t treat a district head in their areas, the way and manner, they treated our traditional rulers, elders and our governors. They have to publicly apologize otherwise they should forget any further thought of a meeting with our people. Enough is indeed enough.

“How else can anyone explain what happened? If not an act of disrespect, disregard, and contempt to the entire South-South Zone. They went to the north, south-west and south-east, met with the people, no emergency security meeting was summoned to stop them from attending those meetings.

“But when it was for the south-south zone, an emergency arose to scuttle the meeting. We have cross-checked and are yet to ascertain that there was any national security threatening situation to warrant their staying away.

“What they have told us, in essence, is that we do not matter but the truth is that We Do Matter. It is awful and preposterous for anyone to delude that we do not matter.

“That they can treat the region that has sustained the country for decades, in this way and manner, only speaks to the kind “upside-down” thinking that has kept the country in its unworthy state.

“It is even more unfortunate that the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, a seasoned diplomat of global repute, who should know better, is involved in this ignominious display.”