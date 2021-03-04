By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom deputy governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, has called for a review of the Land Use decree to curb lingering boundary crisis across the country.

Ekpo blamed the promulgation of the decree as the bane of all boundary

crisis and therefore called for a total review by the National Assembly.

He stated this during the joint sensitisation and enlightenment

campaign visit of officials of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to the border communities of Akwa Ibom/Abia interstate boundary yesterday at the Forward Operations Base in Ika local government area.

He said that the decree amounted to an administrative error as it was wrong for people to stay in faraway places and demarcate areas they had no idea about, even without considering the consequences of such naction on the relationship of the people living in such areas.

The deputy governor remarked that drawing boundary lines to create a bridge between siblings was not in any way promoting a peaceful coexistence between warring communities.

In his remarks, the deputy governor of Abia, Mr Ude Chukwu attributed most of the boundary crisis across the country to criminality by undesirable elements.

He appealed to the communities to exercise patience and allow the

National Boundary Commission to do the needful.