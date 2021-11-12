Bible studying Christians are familiar with the story of Gehazi Greed. But for those who are not, pause right now, and go study 2 Kings 5: 1-27. Done? Good. What comes to mind is either of two things: some may say, “Wow, Gehazi’s punishment was way too harsh, or “well, it’s only leprosy.”

It goes beyond both. Gehazi’s sin was not just (greed), it multiplied into lying, besmirching of his master and a man of God’s name and the misrepresentation of God of whom Naaman, the healed leprose was introduced. And no, he didn’t just get leprosy, which will cling to him and his descendants forever, but he would also never attain the glory destined for him in God’s kingdom.

In Bowing Down To Nothing, Pastor, Grace Baptist Church and career civil servant, Kunle Adesola highlights the core message of this story (beyond greed), and why Gehazi, to whom much was given, and much expected received severe punishment when he deviated from God.

Adesola begins the first two chapters unveiling Gehazi’s potential as the servant of Elisha, the man who received twice the power of Elijah the prophet.

Elisha has been shown to multiply the widow’s oil to never run dry until the end of the famine in Israel; and raised the Shunamite woman’s son from the dead. Gehazi had the single opportunity to train and study under Elisha and take over the mantle of prophetism from him but fell to the wayside, losing focus on his calling to ministry, and giving in to greed which snowballed into other sins that lead to the loss of his glory and purpose. He goes on to prove why Gehazi is the poster child of an Aberration – going against the expected; an Admixture – when he tries to serve two masters at a time, be in God’s ministry in accordance with his own wishes; and ends up an Anathema.

Extrapolating the Gehazi story, the author used that to delineate that no sin should be looked upon as venial. He stresses the need to keep watch on one’s passions; the need to never compromise on Godly instructions, commandment and principles, and the importance of owning up to one’s sins to gain true repentance and forgiveness. It takes the influence of God’s spirit to discern such insights from a passage, and to relate that simply and comprehensively to readers.

But for a few things that hindered the perfection of the publication – repetitiveness, monotony and an uninventive cover. One cannot overcome the urge of skipping through pages of the authors unending requotes of the same verses just to make a point already made, or the regurgitation of a point made several pages before. Although, commendation is noted for the clarity of the printed work, the spacing and arrangement of texts lends no visual pleasure rather gives the impression of a crammed-up page. Likewise, the cover lacks imagination, offering neither any spiritual nor conceptual links to the subject.

Regardless, Bowing To Nothing is a recommended study to ordained men and women who seek to hold onto their ministry on how not to compromise God’s instruction for personal or congregational purposes nor lose sight of their vocation; and to lay persons in the church it instructs on brotherly fellowship as a means to check sin.