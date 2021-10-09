Director general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex Okoh has pledged the bureau’s commitment to ensuring healthy competition among investors in public enterprises in the country while simultaneously protecting the rights of the consumers.

Okoh made the claim when management team of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), led by its vice chairman Mr Babatunde Irukera paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

A statement that was issued by the BPE quoted Okoh as saying the FCCPC “has a common goal with the bureau which is to dismantle monopoly and liberalise the economy for the benefit of Nigerians”.

The DG while assuring of BPE’s collaboration with FCCPC to ensure harmonious relationship between the two organisations, said the Bureau was established to implement the privatisation and commercialisation programme of the Federal Government in order to open up the economy to private investors and harness private sector capital into key sectors of the economy.

In his remarks, Irukera said the visit was to collaborate with BPE along with other sister agencies in areas of consumer rights and protection; and also to promote healthy competition in the private sector with view to eliminating monopoly which could be exploitative if not controlled.