Director-general of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex Okoh says the bureau is willing to deploy its expertise to assist the Nigerian Correctional Service in its efforts to develop some projects through public private partnership.

These are: Cattle ranching and dairy processing factories in three States – Sokoto, Kano and Imo; agricultural farms in many states of the federation; industrial entities and the correctional centres’ land swapping projects.

The director-general stated this during a courtesy visit to the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa at its headquarters in Abuja, on May 18, according to a statement from the bureau.

Okoh said: “BPE with more than 30 years’ experience in the reform and optimization of Federal Government’s assets through different strategies including concession, coupled with the additional responsibility that has been assigned to us in the PPP space through the federal government’s policy circular on the administration of concession in Nigeria, is ready to collaborate with the service actively by offering its technical expertise and experience to ensure the successful execution and completion of the concession process for the projects”.

He commended the commitment and efforts of the CG and his team towards repositioning the service into a strong, reliable and transformative institution through some of the laudable initiatives and projects being implemented by his leadership.

According to him, the feedback from the Bureau team’s interfacing with the NCoS on the level of professionalism, commitment and desire of the NCoS’ PPP Unit towards ensuring that some of the potential projects of the service across the different sectors of the economy, are developed and optimised by attracting private sector investment through a robust and transparent PPP process, have been encouraging.

He noted that the recent opening of responses to the Request for Qualifications (RfQ) issued by the Service for some of its projects, is a testimony to the service’s commitment to unlock values and optimise the potentials of those assets.

In his response, Nababa commended the Bureau for its support and guide for the success of its PPP projects which include relocation/infrastructural development, agricultural development and industrial projects.