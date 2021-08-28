The federal government’s four inter agency committees on the resuscitation of ailing/ non- performing privatised enterprises in the country have submitted their reports with the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh reiterating the Bureau’s commitment to collaborate with relevant agencies to resuscitate and bring to life, the moribund enterprises.

Receiving the reports of the committees at the Bureau’s corporate office in Abuja on Thursday, August 26, 2021, Okoh expressed the hope that with the wealth of experience, expertise, commitment, diligent and intellectualism exhibited by the members in the course of carrying out their assignment, the outcomes would bring the desired solution to the non-performing privatised enterprises.

He said the affected enterprises; privatised about ten years ago in the Automobile Sector; Bricks and Clay (Housing) Sector; Oil Palm Sector; Mines and Solid Minerals Sector and others, have failed to meet the aim of the privatisation and the reform programme of the Federal Government hence the Government through the National Council on Privatisation (NCP)directed the BPE to investigate the cause(s) for their inability to perform; and also proffer viable and acceptable solutions to resuscitating them to perform optimally, create employment, boost the economy and increase GDP amongst other benefits.

He assured that the findings of the committees would be shared among all stakeholders so as to spur them to meeting their organisational objectives and that of the Federal Government’s privatisation and reform programme; and that the Federal Government on its part, would implement the recommendations because it has the political will to do so.

As a sign of honour and appreciation for the diligent and good work of the committees, the Director General issued each member with a Letter of Commendation at the event.

In his remarks, the Director, Post Transaction Management at the Bureau, Mr. Toibudeen Oduniyi thanked the committees for the support and diligence in preparing the reports.