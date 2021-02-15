BY MARK ITSIBOR, FIDELIS UGBOMEH |

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) hinted yesterday that all is set to concession four national assets.

It said it will hold an International Investors’ webinar next week Tuesday to showcase investment opportunities in the four enterprises slated for concession.

This is just as the federal government said it has linked Apapa port with the new Standard gauge railway line describing it as a major milestone.

The facilities are Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC), Calabar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Kano Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Meanwhile, the BPE said the webinar is in line with its new mandate as contained in a new federal government circular which gives the bureau the responsibility to concession public enterprises and infrastructure already listed in the first and second schedules of the public enterprises Act, and acting on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria as the counterparty on all infrastructure projects being developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

The federal government had said it was going to raise N205.15 billion as privatisation proceeds through the sale of national assets to fund its 2021 budget.

In a statement it issued yesterday, BPE said the one-day event would provide a platform for prospective investors to leverage on the vast opportunities in the aforementioned enterprises in line with international best practices.

The auctioning will be done via a virtual gathering that is expected to attract foreign Embassies, High Commissions, Trade Missions, Multilateral and Bi-lateral Commissions, identified Investors, Ministries, State governors, government agencies and the Presidency.

The minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo is expected to give the keynote address.

Meanwhile the federal government said it has linked Apapa port with the new Standard gauge railway line.

The managing director of the corporation, Engr Fidet Okhiria, who made this known recently in Katsina on the sidelines of the ground breaking ceremony to flag off the Kano to Maradi standard gauge railway line, said connecting the Apapa port by rail was a major milestone.

According to him, about 60 trucks per day will be removed from the roads after the inauguration of the project this year.

Okhiria said pending the commencement of work on the Ibadan to Kano corridor of the standard gauge railway line, imported goods will be carried to the Inland Container Depot at Ibadan for onward transfer to other parts of the country by road.

He said further that, if about 60 trucks are removed from the roads it will lessen the burden on roads.

The MD averred that the narrow gauge railway line will operate side by side with the standard gauge.

He also disclosed that work on the Ibadan to Kano standard gauge railway line will soon commence, adding that the project is awaiting funding while NRC has created the “Right of Way” as required in the terms of agreement with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).