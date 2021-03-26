By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) for a second term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization & Commercialization) Act, 1999.

According to the statement by the media aide of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, this renewal will take effect from 10th April, 2021.

“The BPE is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization & commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.

“In the last four years, BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities, “ he said .