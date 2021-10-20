Director general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, has urged government and universities in the country to work towards implementing critical reforms that will boost service delivery in the public service and the nation’s ivory towers.

Arabi stated this when he received a delegation of the Postgraduate Representative Council of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

This was contained in a press release issued by the principal information officer of the bureau, Aliyu Umar.

They were in Arabi’s office in Abuja to thank him over the recent ‘brilliant’ lecture he gave at their school.

The lecture, delivered at a symposium organised by ABU Zaria Faculty of Administration, was titled: “Reforms and the Nigerian Public Service Institution: Leadership, Governance and Service Delivery.”

The BPSR boss, who said policies and programmes of government that are essential abound, however noted that the gap is around implementation and driving the policies in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Arabi said the meeting between the bureau and the PG Council has opened a forum for engagement between practice and theory.

He said one of the policies BPSR is driving is the actualisation of the e-government master plan “to make sure we digitalised the process of delivering services by government MDAs”.

“So, there is need for reforms. And we must ensure that our reform agenda is actualised and implemented,” said the Bureau’s DG.

Leader of the ABU delegation, Comrade Lukman Upahi, said their visit was to establish a mutual relationship with the bureau.

Upahi, who said reforms should not stop at the federal level, stressed the need to champion reforms on entrepreneurship to address the problem of youth unemployment.