The Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies together with some experts have validated the Compendium on Public Service Reforms initiated and produced by BPSR, between 2018 and 2020.

Speaking at the validation exercise yesterday at the Nigeria Army Resource Centre in Mambilla Barracks, Abuja, the director-general of BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, said the compendium presents a succinct overview of the various initiatives, achievements and key challenges of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

According to him, by highlighting what has gone well and not as expected, the compendium aims to provide instructive lessons and guidance on where future reform efforts should be focused.

He said the compendium which is a buildup on previous reforms, also proposed next steps in upgrading public service reform into institutional culture.