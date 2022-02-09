Director-general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, has said the agency, would explore all avenues of collaboration and synergy to work with the Nigeria Electricity Management Agency (NEMSA) to improve and take the country’s power sector to greater heights

He spoke in Abuja when he hosted the managing director of NEMSA, Engr Aliyu Tahir, and his management on a working visit to the BPSR office.

A press statement by the principal information officer of the bureau, Aliyu Umar Aliyu, the BPSR DG said power sector regulators such as NEMSA, NELMCO, NERC, NBET and TCN have played significant roles in sustaining the Privatized Power Sector by providing comfort to power companies, thereby sustaining and boosting Investors’ confidence in the sector.

He said the decisions of the regulators whether on licensing, subsidy, power-purchase-agreements, metering or procurement of operational equipment, have always been transparent and followed due process in line with international best practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consequently, the Nigeria Power sector is rated as the biggest investment destination and the largest consumer market in the continent,” he said.

Earlier, Tahir, assured the BPSR DG and his management staff of NEMSA’s continued partnership to ensure efficient service delivery, which will, in turn, bring about the actualization of NEMSA’s mandate, which is the provision of stable electricity networks and power system that delivers safe, reliable, efficient and improved power supply.

ADVERTISEMENT