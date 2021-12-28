The management of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has held the 2022 BPSR Staff Strategic Plan Retreat in Abuja.

The objective of the retreat was to find out challenges staff had encountered while implementing their work-plan for 2021, in line with the strategic plan.

The director-general, Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, led the entire management staff of the Bureau to the retreat held at Nigerian Army Resource Centre, NARC, in Abuja, recently.

A press release by the principal information officer of BPSR, Aliyu Umar Aliyu, revealed that Arabi said the retreat would give them the opportunity to proffer solutions to the challenges they faced in the outgoing year, and prepare for the year 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “It is my hope and expectation therefore, that at the end of the retreat, staff of the Bureau would have been better informed, focused and more committed in the discharge of their official responsibilities.”

In an attempt by the Bureau to achieve its mandate and drive its vision, the BPSR helmsman noted that, they had developed the Strategic Plan 2021-2025 to set the direction and roadmap for BPSR staff, build their capacity, competencies and up-scale their skills to enable them drive the vision of the Bureau to achieve the desired outcomes.

“In view of the strategic position of the Bureau in the public space of governance, it developed self-assessment tool and was approved by the secretary to the government of the federation with the directive to deploy the tool in all federal ministries, departments and agencies and submit quarterly report on the exercise to the SGF for onward transmission to Federal Executive Council.

“The objective of the tool is to assess all public institutions on their health status and provide recommendations for improved performance and service delivery to citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the same vein, the Bureau developed a scorecard for ranking of websites of MDAs of government; organizes lunch time reform seminars to elucidate topical issues across public service; and engages civil society groups and development partners in an attempt to build public trust, transparency and accountability in governance,” Arabi said.