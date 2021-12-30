Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in 2021 published four books to provide additional information on governance and reform initiatives to boost service delivery in the public service.

Its director-general, Mr Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, who stated this in a press release signed by the principal information officer of the service, Aliyu Umar Aliyu, said the books included “Revised Corporate Governance Manual; Guide to Performance Management in the Public Service; Manual for Mentorship in the Public Service” and “Succession Planning in the Public Service”.

Arabi, who was speaking at the 2021 edition of the BPSR media luncheon in Abuja, also noted that the Bureau has continued to enjoy and maintain robust collaboration with various local and international partners through its open-door policy with a view to improving the reform in Nigeria Public Service.

“That includes Accountability Lab, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), UN, World Bank, WHO, Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) ACCA, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), Right to Know (R2K) and many reputable NGOs such as GLOCHEED, Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), which has been consistent in fulfilling the various mandates of the bureau,” he said.

The BPSR helmsman said the agency had created a forum for directors of reform coordination from ministries, department, and agencies of government for the active exchange of ideas and sharing of experiences on reform issues and operations of the RC and SI Departments.

He added that BPSR won the Public Institution FOI Best Practice award, for being the most responsive government organisation to requests for information from members of the public under the FOI Act and for adopting innovative access-friendly practices and procedures to ensure the public right of access to information in Nigeria.

