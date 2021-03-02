By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

Following the economic downturn occasioned by the outbreak of covid-19 global pandemic, the Director General and CEO of National Board for Technology Incubation, Dr. Engr. Mohammed Jubril has called on unemployed youths to take advantage of the various opportunities in the informal sector and create jobs for themselves and multiply earnings rather than waiting for white collar jobs.

He made the called during the official presentation of the book titled “Street Entrepreneurs” authored by Christ Nwogu, yesterday in Abuja.

Jubril said, the book, street entrepreneur has come at the best time when our country and indeed the whole world is working to overcome the crises of unemployment from the sudden disruptions of the global Covid-19 pandemic and vulnerabilities of small businesses, street entrepreneur is packaged with practical and real life tested solution and workable steps to help any business navigate the difficult terrain of running successful businesses in this challenging time.

In the same vein, the author, street entrepreneur, Christian Nwogu said his vast experience in business has enabled him to carefully articulate a practical guide to successfully grow small business, rebrand the street entrepreneur from their infamous status to attend a creditable exponential successes in their business from their paucity of limited funds, and encouraged people from all class to get it and read for their selves development.

“I believe that the book “street entrepreneur” will be an immeasurable assets to individuals as well as institutions in collaboration with government efforts in creating knowledge driven sustainable businesses thereby creating job opportunities for most of our graduates.”

Edwin Ikouhria, Africa Executive Director at One Africa Campaign, South Africa who spoke on the topic; Entrepreneurship and job creation in Nigeria, Africa and globally in post covid-19 era, said Africa had loss at least 30million jobs and went into recession for the first time in 25years and the only way forward is to stimulate the private sector to create job because government do not create jobs, 80 percent of the Nigerian economy is the informal sector (the street entrepreneur).

The informal sector has no identified structure and this level of informality really kills entrepreneurship because if you don’t have an identity you cannot access facility and other things needed to succeed in business. So if we must recover quickly, create jobs and multiply earnings, we must create an environment where the informal sector have an identity formidable enough to access facilities and others, he said.