Meanwhile, the chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor has urged the Armed Forces to brace up to tackle insecurity in the country head-on, saying 2022 will be more challenging than 2021.

He also urged the Armed Forces to increase their commitment and effectiveness in tackling insecurity in the country.

General Irabor, who disclosed this during the decoration of officers who were granted concessional commission in Abuja yesterday, stressed the need for the Armed Forces to live up to tackling the insecurity challenges bedeviling the country.

He noted that he had no doubt that the military officers had what it took to deliver on their mandate.

Irabor said, ‘’The responsibility of this decoration demands that you do more, increase your commitment and effectiveness because if 2021 is challenging, I will like to assure you that 2022 will be more challenging, and so this is the reason you must brace up to end insecurity in our land.

‘’You must live up to this challenge. I have no doubt in my mind that you have all it takes to deliver your mandate.’’

Speaking further, he told them that the loyalty of the Armed Forces to President Muhammadu should never be in doubt.

‘’The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, amidst his support and assurances given to us, more importantly, on the issue of welfare of the Armed Forces, your loyalty to the president and the Constitution of the Federal Republic must remain unwavering. Your loyalty must never be in doubt and I know it has never been in doubt.’’

On his part, the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao noted that promotion is granted in recognition of hard work, commitment and diligence in most organisations, including the military.

According to him, promotion is a management tool used to enhance productivity and to equally motivate and inspire others to work harder.

To those who had not benefited from the promotion exercise, he enjoined them not to relent in their service to the country.

He said, “To those of you who have been elevated, I urge you to see your promotion as the beginning of another phase of your career in the Service, which of course, comes with greater responsibilities.We cannot afford to fall short of the expectations of the good people of Nigeria.”