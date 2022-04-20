Some analysts in the nation’s integrated marketing communications and nutrition space have applauded Hollandia Yoghurt’s communication campaign, tagged “Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand.”

According to the analysts, the campaign has increased brand awareness and further endeared the brand to consumers. A brand executive with Wingplus Communication, Yomi Adesina stated that Hollandia Yoghurt has become synonymous with wholesome nourishment in the consciousness of consumers by consistently driving that narrative. “The success of the ‘Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand’ campaign is attributable to how Hollandia Yoghurt showcases the many roles the brand plays in consumers’ nourishment need-spaces in a relatable way,” he said.

Also, a Lagos-based nutritionist, Shirley Nwosu, noted that the campaign has been effective in further creating awareness and endearing the brand to consumers like herself with its wholesome nourishment value.

She noted that some of the vitamins & minerals contained in Hollandia Yoghurt have been shown by research to help with increased energy, prevent reduced levels of alertness and improve overall cognitive performance.

Marketing director, CHI Limited, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, reiterated the positive consumer feedback the Hollandia Yoghurt “Wholesome Nourishment From Your Favourite Brand” campaign is generating. “The campaign is very relatable to consumers because it is creative, simple and straight to the point in delivering key messages of wholesome nourishment for active replenishment before or after undergoing strenuous activities, healthy snack replacement in-between meals, positive recharge for mental uplift, and tasty indulgence during moments of relaxation,” she said.