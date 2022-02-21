What should businesses do to protect their brands from other businesses that might want to engage in pass-offs?

They should ensure patents; trademarks and the likes are properly registered and continuously promote the brand to establish a strong market identity for the elements of the trademark. They should effectively monitor the market for new products and services that are either similar offerings or use any of the registered trademark elements to gain market entry.

Businesses should move quickly to start the process of challenge to any suspected infringement. They should also consider the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) window where it is obvious that litigation may be expensive and time consuming. They should recognize (as World Intellectual Property Organisation, WIPO recommends) the possibility of collaboration, but this must be at the instance of the enterprise that infringes.

Inovation and creativity are central in the evolving digital economy and next normal imposed on us all by the gradually endemic Covid-19. For Nigeria to scale in international competitiveness, we must demonstrate that we are nationally committed to protection of intellectual property rights (IPR).

Kindly shed some light on the global best practices on trademarks and branding materials or properties?

I will approach this from the angle of what must exist in a jurisdiction where there is proper protection of intellectual property rights. Enabling laws (including commitment to international treaties); enforcement institutions and agencies; commercial courts and legal practitioners; ADR architecture; consumer education and public awareness campaigns.

We understand that the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) frowns at trademark infringements. What do you perceive would be the reaction of WIPO and the global business environment to what is going on in Nigeria?

Let me start from the simple definition of trademark by WIPO: “a sign capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one enterprise from those of other enterprises.” Trademarks are protected by intellectual property rights. WIPO is an administrative organ for treaties, national and regional laws that together make up the international legal framework for trademarks. To be the best of my knowledge, WIPO is not an enforcement organ.

The real buck stops on the desk of the Nigerian government agencies that are responsible for protection of intellectual property rights (chief among them being the Nigerian Copyright Commission). It is commonly acknowledged that enforcement is weak and there’s non-implementation of protection laws in Nigeria. The resort naturally in such situation is to the courts. WIPO is of the position that where similar/identical trademarks exist, coexistence agreements can be a mutually-beneficial solution to the problem.

Nigeria is a member State and signatory to WIPO treaties and protocols. Some think that if infractions are not checked, it might impact the business environment negatively. What’s your take on this?

There is an ensuing court litigation process on the order of the Coca-Cola company on the copyright infringement and property right violation of their company’s trademark logo by Popscola who is also a key player in the beverage industry. We must be careful not to conclude that there is an infraction at this point on a matter that is sub-judice, which I think is an argument for the lawyers to make in the court.

What action should the government take to safeguard the Nigerian business environment against similar infractions?

A general statement suffices though that governments all over the world make all efforts to protect intellectual property rights because of the obvious incentive- innovation and creativity. This being one of the 12 major pillars of the global competitiveness index. Where there is no enforcement against infractions, the business environment becomes less attractive and can become a discouragement to new capital formation. What the Nigerian government needs to do is update the extant laws and strengthen the enforcement institutions and agencies.

To what extent do you agree that consumers might mistake one for the other?

The economic argument in Nigeria today is that all enterprises are competing for the consumer’s wallet, irrespective of whether the products compete with each other directly or not. If the typical cola consumer is thirsty and has preference for any particular brand, the natural choice will be the presentation that appears familiar. It is only the discerning and particular consumer that will investigate first before committing to an available similar product to his/her natural preference. This indeed is the central issue in product branding.