Federal government says it is set to create at least 36,000 new jobs when the $670 million Brass Methanol Plant is fully completed.

The facility would be the largest methanol plant in Africa and the first in Nigeria and the construction phase is expected to create 30,000 direct and indirect jobs and additional 5000 permanent jobs during the operations phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and DSV Engineering have signed the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the construction of 10,000 tonnes/day methanol production plant by the Brass Fertiliser and Petrochemical Company Ltd (BFPCL), committing equity investment of $670 million.

According to the financing plan, the project is estimated to cost about $3.5 billion and aside the equity from NCDMB, NNPC and DSV, there is an impressive cast of lenders which includes a consortium of Chinese banks led by the China Exim Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), international commercial banks, regional banks and African institutions and they would be expected to raise 70 percent of the project cost.

Other agreements that have been firmed up include; a Gas Supply Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)-led joint venture, offtake agreements and contracts for Engineering Procurement and Construction and technology provider.

Executive secretary of NCDMB, Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote, the group managing director of the NNPC, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari and executive vice-chairman of BFPCL, Chief Ben Okoye signed the FID on behalf of their organisations.

Speaking at the event, the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said the project was part of the strategic efforts to maximise value and monetise the country’s vast gas endowments.

He stated that President Muhammadu Buhari had in July 2020 “approved the development of the Brass Gas Company with the sole aim of aggregating and monetising all stranded gas in the Brass area, which amounts to over 10 trillion cubic feet of gas, into the processing facilities to be built in the hub.”

He expressed confidence that the project would have significant economic and developmental impact on the country, including support for gas-based industries, revenue generation and import substitution for methanol needs of the nation that is currently 100 percent imported.

Other economic benefits include foreign direct investment, economic diversification, acceleration of Nigeria’s march to zero gas flaring and community development through the company’s plan to offer one percent equity to host communities.

In his remarks, executive secretary NCDMB underscored the significance of two federal government’s agencies – NCDMB and NNPC — catalysing investments in the country. He added that the project would place Nigeria in the world map as one of the top 10 producers of methanol.

Wabote also commended Chief Sylva for recording huge achievements in the energy sector, at a time when most nations are unsure of decisions to make amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive vice-chairman of BFPCL, Chief Ben Okoye, said, the jobs that would be created from the project would help to assuage the restiveness in the Niger Delta in addition to the development of a new oil and gas city in Brass Island.