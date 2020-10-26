BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George has called for a full scale investigation into who ordered the soldiers to shoot the youths that protested at Lekki toll gate Lagos, saying their brave deeds will not be forgotten by Nigerians in a hurry.

Chief George while briefing the press on the ugly development which led to the killing of the protesters and burning of properties recommended that a cenotaph should be built in memory of those killed.

He urged the commission of enquiry set up by the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu to unravel who sent soldiers to the venue of the protest at night and put off the light that always illuminate the area and the actual number of people killed in the disaster.

He said he was concerned much about who masterminded the killing because he was disturbed about the development, adding that the protesters had had a peaceful protest, expressing their grievances about how society has marginalised them.

“The protesters were lawyers and doctors. Many were unemployed. There were artists and musicians. There were Yorubas, Hausas, Ibos and all ethnic tribes that make up the Nigerian federation. There were Muslims, Christians and many various faiths.

“Let justice prevail over the graves of the Lekki Toll gate heroes and the millions of the members of the Sọrọ Soke generations still wasting away in our cities and the slums. May God bless this nation and heal our wounds.

“They called themselves the Sọrọ Soke generation. They have spoken out loud and clear. Yes, we have heard them. And their brave deeds can never be forgotten.”

Chief George explained that the youths became worried because they saw how politicians and their accolades became multi millionaires overnight despite not doing anything tangible to arrive at their huge resources,