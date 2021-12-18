Bread makers under the auspices of the Premium BreadMakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) may increase the price of bread next year, following complaint of illegal taxation by the Lagos state agencies and ministries.

To this end, they have called on governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and speaker, Lagos house of assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to come to their aid.

PBAN, who gave the warning on Thursday when they staged a peaceful protest at the gate of the Lagos House of Assembly in Ikeja, pleaded for government intervention before the issue gets out of hand.

Speaking on behalf of the association, its president, PBAN, Eng. Emmanuel Onuorah, he said: “ we are appealing to the government of the state to soften bread maker burden by taking their hands off over impossition of illegal taxation and extortionist tendencies of the ministries, agencies and parastatals in Lagos.

“ We are faced with about 13 regulators in the state such Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Transport Lagos, Lagos StateTraffic Management Authority (LASTMA) , Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos Internal Revenue Service(LIRS), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), yearly toll, local government toll, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Local government and communal affair these are the agencies that are regulating us on a daily basis.”

Urging government to listen to its plea, he added that, “that capacity has dropped by 50 per cent due to increase of materials. We are not even making profits and these people are compounding our problems.”

To him, “if government do not address all these by establishing a consolidated agency who will oversea and monitor premium bakers in the state, we are going to increase the price of bread because, on our own, we have been subsidising the price of bread , a 700 grams of bread that should go for N700, we are selling it at N400.”

Speaking to the protesters, the chairman, House Committee on works and Infrastructure, Honourable Torbun Abiodun and chairman, House Committee on Petitions and Judiciary, Honourable Victor Akande, pleaded with the bakers not to increase the prices of bread as the state government will look into their demands.