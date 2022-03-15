For some weeks, many parts of the country, including the major cities like Abuja, have been experiencing unstable power supply just as the relevant agencies resorted to blamestorming on why the situation persists.

Explaining what is a national embarrassment, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, attributed it to the low water levels in the nation’s hydro dams. He said that with the reduction in Hydro capacity during the dry season, additional load needs to be taken up by available gas plants.

However, Power Generation Companies (Gencos) under the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) on their part disclosed that the power supply situation in the country was worsening because they were owed over N1.6 trillion since 2013. APGC’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Joy Ogaji, in a briefing in Abuja, argued that a situation where the energy dispatched by the power generators was used as an index for power generation capacity was detrimental to their survival.

According to her, the Gencos have exhausted all their borrowing sources as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had reportedly warned the banks to desist from lending money to them. But Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) disputed the figures quoted by the power generators and said that the companies with active gas supply and transportation contracts are paid for unutilized capacity.

The Head, Corporate Communication, NBET, Henrietta Ighomrore, explained that in the country, only five power generation companies with active Gas Purchase Agreement (GPA) were entitled to be paid for unused capacity. According to her, claims that the Gencos can generate 9,000MW are not accurate, as inspections by NBET had shown that the so-called capacity does not exist.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, this blame game is no longer acceptable to Nigerian consumers who have been on the receiving end of this condemnable policy failure that is hurting the economy as a whole. Over the years, successive governments have made it a point to supply excuses in the place electricity. Consistently, the authorities feel comfortable enough to play politics with this all-important resource. At some point, they claim, falsely, to have achieved a target of 10,000mw when it is obvious that the country has not been able to break the 5000mw power benchmark in 61 years. For a country of over 200 million people!

According to experts, the rising cost of production and doing business in Nigeria can be attributed to the epileptic power supply in the country which can be blamed on poor policy, pervasive corruption, and dilapidated power infrastructure. In the recent ranking of countries with the most stable power supply in Africa, Nigeria failed to even make the top 10 mark.

According to WEF Electricity Access, Africa Facts Zone, Mauritius, and Tunisia ranked first and second with a 100 per cent electricity supply. Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Seychelles ranked 99.8 per cent, 99.1 per cent, and 99 per cent respectively. No country on the list has below 80 per cent electricity access as South Africa and Ghana, nations in ninth and 10th positions, have 84.3 per cent and 84.2 per cent power access rates.

It is instructive to note that after the Electric Power Sector Reform Act of 2005, the power sector was unbundled into 18 successor companies: six generating companies, 11 distribution companies covering all 36 Nigerian states, and a national power transmission company.

Sequel to the privatisation of the power sector by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, the distribution and generation companies carved out of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria were handed over to private investors. Ever since, in our view, it has been a clear case of all movement and no motion as constant power supply remains a mirage.

It is pertinent to find out how other countries achieve constant power supply. For instance, in South Africa, a combination of coal-fired power plants, oil and gas, wind and solar, and potentially a fleet of new nuclear power stations were deployed. According to the Ministry of Energy, South Africa’s total domestic electricity generation capacity is 51,309 megawatts (MW) from all the sources. They also signed 27 power purchase agreements as at 2018 and plans to add 19,400 MW of renewable generation by 2030.

Accordingly, Nigeria can take a cue from this by developing other sources of power supply. The Mambilla Power project in Gembu, Taraba state should be a priority for the federal government. We recall that in 2019, it signed a deal with Siemens of Germany to revamp its electricity sector and ultimately produce and utilise over 20,000 megawatts of electricity. We, therefore, urge the government to follow up on the agreement to ensure that Nigerians who, in the midst of this darkness, continue to pay high tariff, get value for their money.

It is also our opinion that the government should revisit the privatisation policy because it has failed to achieve the desired objective.