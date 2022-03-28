Just when there seems to be a lull in the mindless killings by bandits in Kaduna State, the terrorists recently went on a killing spree murdering over 100 innocent people in Giwa, Jema’a, and Kaura local government areas of the state.

Last Sunday, they attacked residents of Kagoro community, in Kaura LGA, killing over 34, burning several houses, and kidnapping others.

A day after the killing, youths who blocked the road in protest, also killed two locals.

However, three days after, bandits in a large number, reportedly stormed nine villages in the Giwa local government area of the State, and killed over 50 residents, burning several houses, churches and kidnapping several others.

They also reportedly rustled cattle, household animals, and several livestock.

Also on Friday, four people were reportedly injured in an explosion in the Danmani community in the Rigasa area, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The incident which occurred on Friday caused panic among residents. The explosion believed to be an Improvised Explosive Device (EID), was said to have occurred near a POS operator’s shop near the Abubakar Sadiq Mosque.

Shockingly, in our opinion, bandits numbering over 200 with sophisticated weapons, on Saturday afternoon, took over the runway of the Kaduna International Airport, killing security personnel of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

The attack forced the Authority to temporarily shut down activities at the Airport, while the military battled the gunmen. The bandits had prevented a Lagos-bound flight from taking off around 12:30 pm.

We also recall that the state government had said Kaduna lost 1,192 residents to bandits attacks across the state in 2021, while 3,348 citizens were kidnapped.

The fatality figure represents an average of three residents daily in 2021. The report also shows that there is a 27.21 percent increase in deaths, compared to 2020.

In a state widely regarded as the political capital of northern Nigeria, this is unacceptable. That non-state actors are holding the entire northwest by the jugular is reprehensible and should necessitate the right action by our security forces .

We also share the view by governor Nasir El- Rufai, that the federal government must decisively deal with banditry and terrorism besetting the northwest through the simultaneous ground and air attacks in all the states where the criminals have a presence.

In our considered opinion, it doesn’t make sense to bomb the bandits in Kaduna while they quickly relocate to neighboring northwest states.

The military in our view must conduct a simultaneous operation in the northwest and some parts of the north-central to wipe out the bandits who have made life a living hell for the residents.

We also share the sentiments of the governor that these heartless and wicked bandits don’t deserve to live. This newspaper also believe in the ability and capacity of the military to flush them out.

No doubt, banditry in the northwest and central have overtaken Boko Haram insurgency as the number one security threat in the country.

According to El- Rufai “In some months, we spend up to N400 million to support security agencies operating in the state. The insurgency in the Northwest is far more serious than Boko Haram in terms of the numbers of people affected. I have shown you the numbers in Kaduna. I can assure you that the numbers in Zamfara and Katsina are up to three times this if they are keeping taps. The numbers in Sokoto, Niger, and Kebbi will be about this.

“We are talking of tens of thousands of people getting killed, getting kidnapped. It is far more serious than Boko Haram. The only thing is that these guys don’t occupy territory, they are in the forest and ungoverned spaces. So, they do not attract the kind of single-minded attention that Boko Haram does. And because Boko Haram’s ideology is religious, intentionally religious, it elicits more passion but really, this is a far more serious problem.

It is gratifying to note that the federal government has declared the bandits’ terrorists.

It is from this perspective that we call on the federal government to unleash the full weight of the military on the bandits in all the northwest states. Our forests must be rid of bandits and criminal elements. This is a war we must win.