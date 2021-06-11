Kaduna State government has confirmed a bandits attack on Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, late Thursday night, saying one student was killed as eight students and two lecturers were kidnapped.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday, hesaid according to the security report, the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the polytechnic, shooting sporadically.

Aruwan added that, in the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The statement reads: “The Kaduna State Government has been briefed by security agencies of an attack by armed bandits at the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, late on Thursday night.

“According to the briefing, the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically. In the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries. They were identified as: Ahmad Muhammad, Haruna Isyaku Duniya.

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Ahmad Muhammad succumbed to his wounds and died early this morning. Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still receiving treatment.

“Two lecturers and about eight students were abducted from the institution during the attack,” he said.

Aruwan added that Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the security briefing with sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed, while sending condolences to his family.

“He wished the injured student a speedy recovery.

“As at the time of this update, senior government officials and security agencies are conducting security assessments and interfacing with the management and students of the institution.

“The public will be updated on further developments” Aruwan added.