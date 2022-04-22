After over two years of shutting the land borders due to the incessant smuggling of foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products and imported used cars, also known as Tokunbo, the federal government has approved the re-opening of Idiroko, Jibia, Kamba and Ikom borders.

LEADERSHIP recall that in December 2020, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) announced the immediate re-opening of the country’s four major land borders; Seme, Ilella, Maigatari and Mfun.

However, in a circular obtained by LEADERSHIP, signed by the deputy Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NSC), Enforcement and Inspection, DCG E.I Edorhe, titled, ‘Re-opening of Four Additional Nigerian Border Posts’, the NCS said all Customs formations and Joint Border Patrol Teams (JBPTs), should ensure proper manning in compliance with extant operational guidelines.

The circular reads, “Sequel to the presidential directive dated 16 December, 2020 granting approval for phased reopening of land borders namely, Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders across the country, i am directed to inform you that four additonal borders stated below have been approved for re-opening.

“The borders are, Idiroko border post, Ogun State (South-West Zone); Jibiya border post, Katsina State (North-West Zone; Kamba border post, Kebbi State (North-West Zone) and Ikom border post, Cross River State (South-South Zone).

“Consequently, all Customs formations and JBPTs are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines. 4. Above is forwarded for your information and compliance.”