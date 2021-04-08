BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), which was initially slated to commence on Thursday, April 8, 2021, has been put on hold.

JAMB’s head of media and protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamim, said the shift was to ensure finishing touches on PIN vending processes before the take-off of the exercise.

“The Board’s registration exercise was to begin today 8th April,2021. To be sure all processes are completed before the commencement, the Board didn’t placed its advertorial as we are yet to complete the process of a smooth PIN vending and candidate access to the registration app for the 2021 UTME/DE.

“The advertisement is the surest indication of the beginning of the exercise as it has all the step by step process that candidates are required to follow.

“The delay is caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by our determined effort to have a NIN integration. This challenge is being resolved and once that is done, all processes shall commence.

“Candidates are, therefore, requested to exercise some patience.

“The process shall be up and running shortly for our advertisement to be rollout so that candidates can begin the creation of profile,” he added.