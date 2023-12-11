26 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, including the factional Speaker, Rt. Hon. Matthew Amaewhule, announced their defection, in a letter read on the floor of the Assembly on Monday.

In the letter, which was also addressed to the state’s acting chairman of PDP and signed by all the 26 lawmakers, the defectors cited the division at the national leadership of the party for their decision to quit the PDP.

Details later…