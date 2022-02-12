A three-storey building under construction has collapsed in Yaba area of Lagos on Saturday afternoon.

The building is located on Akanbi Crescent, Onike, near the main gate of University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Several construction workers were said to be trapped in the rubbles of the collapsed building.

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has also confirmed the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons have so far been rescued from the rubble while several others were still trapped beneath.

As at the time of filing this report, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit were yet to arrive the scene.

Details Later…

ADVERTISEMENT