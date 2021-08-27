32 of the remaining 63 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State, have regained freedom and reunited with their parents.

Kaduna State chairman of the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev John Joseph Hayab, disclosed the development.

He said the students have been handed over to their parents to take them for medical check-up.

“So far 90 of the students have been recovered now, with 31 of the students still in captivity.

“Parents have been advised to take their wards to hospital this night (Friday) for medical check-up because they look so weak, sick and tired,” he said.

It would be recalled that 140 of the students were abducted on July 5, 2021, after which some of the students escaped leaving 121 of them in the hands of their abductors.

Recall that on July 25, 2021, 28 of the students were released leaving behind 87 of them and between July 25 and Saturday, August 21, 2021 when 15 of the students regained their freedom, seven or more of the students had either escaped or were released on health grounds by their abductors.

According to Hayab, when the 15 students regained their freedom, “we have learnt our lesson from the experience of the last release of 28 of the abducted students, it turned out to be that of mixed feelings particularly for those whose children are still in captivity, so we will simply call their parents and reuinte them with their children.

“We are, however, not relenting efforts until we secure the release of all the remaining students and in good health.”

The cleric, however, lamented the back and forth conditions for their release by the bandits, asking that all should remain hopeful and prayerful while everything is being done to free the remaining students from their captors.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 32 students who regained their freedom on Friday were simply handed over to their parents without any funfare.

He gave assurance that the remaining students will soon be released while calling for continued to prayers for their safe return.