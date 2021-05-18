The £4.2 million recovered from a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, by the United Kingdom government, has arrived Nigeria, LEADERSHIP can authoritatively report.

A senior official in the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice told our correspondent that the money arrived the country on Tuesday morning.

According to the source, the £4.2m was recovered from friends and family members of the former governor.

Related: £4.2m Ibori Loot To Be Handed Over To Nigeria Soon, Malami Assures

The source said: ”The £4.2m seized from former Delta state governor, James Ibori, just arrived Nigeria this morning (Tuesday). The money was recovered from his friends and family members.”

Details later..