Four students of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, who were abducted outside the institution on Thursday have regained their freedom.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Shehu Abdul Rahman, who spoke through the institution’s Head of Information and Public Relations Unit, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the release of the students on Sunday.

He applauded the Nasarawa State government and security agencies for their timely contributions, and prayers over the incident.

“The Management of the Federal University of Lafia (FUL) is delighted to announce that the four students of the university who were abducted were freed by their abductors.

“The vice-chancellor expresses the university special appreciation to the security agencies for their timely interventions that led to the quick and safe return of the students,” he said.

He explained that upon their release, the students underwent medical checks and they were all found to be in good condition, urging the freed students to remain calm.

The VC assured the parents and students of his administration’s commitment to protect the lives and properties of all students both on the campus and outside.

