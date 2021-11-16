Five persons have lost their lives in a gas explosion at 31, Odekunle Street, Papa Ajao, Mushin area of Lagos, on Tuesday morning.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), which disclosed this in a statement via its Facebook page, said officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were on ground at the explosion site.

LASEMA disclosed that an open land with shanties and shops where gas cylinders were stacked caused the gas explosion which rocked the Ladipo area of Lagos.

The statement reads, “Fire from the explosion has been put under control by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and also the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

“The Agency’s Response Team, Eagle Squad at Cappa have been deployed to a fire outbreak at Ojekunke Street, Ladipo Mushin today, Tuesday, 16th 2021.

“On getting to the scene, the Response Team discovered an open land with shanties and shops where gas cylinders are stacked.

“Further investigation revealed that the gas ignited and exploded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, the Agency’s Team and its Fire Unit and Lagos State Fire & Rescue Service and Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, LNSC, have been able to put the fire under control and the firemen are blanketing the affected area.

“The DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu appeals to all residents in the area to remain calm and be cautious of their surroundings as the Responders are working better together to subdue the fire. Operations still ongoing. More updates to follow.”