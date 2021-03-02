By Umar Mohammed, Gusau

Schoolgirls kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State last Friday have regained their freedom.

Announcing their release on Tuesday morning, Governor Bello Matawalle said the actual number of the students abducted was 279.

He said that, “a dime was not paid by the state government as ransom before the abducted girls were released.”

Matawalle said the students were returned very healthy and himself and his wife were at hand to receive them.

The Governor said that about 30 repentant bandits were used in the negotiations which led to the release of the school girls.

He said with the development in Zamfara, is a challenge for the federal government to strengthen the number and capacity of the Nigerian security agents since the existing number is inadequate.