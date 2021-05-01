ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Armed bandits have reportedly killed Auwalun Daudawa, the notorious bandits’ leader who led attack on a Kankara School, Katsina State in December last year while President Muhammadu Buhari was holidaying in his hometown of Daura.

Multiple sources said Daudawa was killed on Friday in a Zamfara Forest by bandits.

Recall that Auwalun Daudawa was recently reported to has gone back to banditry, less than three months after his celebrated repentance and was given amnesty.