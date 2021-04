BY OUR CORRESPONDENT



The outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has handed over to his successor, acting IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

The ceremony took place at the Louis Edet House Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The handing-over took place shortly after Baba was decorated with his new rank by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the State House, Abuja.

Details Later…