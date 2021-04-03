ADVERTISEMENT

BY SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

The publicity secretary of pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumaki, is dead.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Odumakin died in the wee hours of Saturday as a result COVID-19 related ailment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja, Lagos.

The wife of the deceased and popular human rights crusader, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, confirmed her husband’s death to LEADERSHIP on phone, saying she was on her way to LASUTH.

“Yes, Yinka is no more oh. We met in the prison and now he has left me,” she lamented in Yoruba language.

Meanwhile, our reporter’s attempt to contact the Afenifere leadership proved abortive as several calls placed to the telephone of the new chairman of the organisation, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, were not answered.

